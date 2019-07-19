Asia Trophy 2019 Final: Manchester City vs Wolves Live Stream and TV Schedule

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Manchester City play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in the 2019 Premier League Asia Trophy final at the Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai, China.

City made it to the final after defeating West Ham United 4-1, and Wolves' 4-0 victory over Newcastle United saw them advance.

Both teams are in goalscoring form during pre-season, and the English sides will want to prevail at the annual competition.

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. local, 12:30 p.m. BST, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK)

Preview

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola started with a host of stars on the bench against the Hammers in the semi-finals, but when the Sky Blues coach called upon his big players, West Ham had no response.

The East London club had taken the lead through a 26-minute penalty by Mark Noble, but City responded with their inimitable brand of attacking football. David Silva grabbed the equaliser after 33 minutes and Lukas Nmecha obtained the lead with a penalty two minutes later.

However, it was not until the second half before the Nanjing crowd witnessed Guardiola's men at their best, with Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane rising from the bench. Sterling slotted away two impressive finishes, and West Ham ran out of steam against a rampant City.

Sane tweeted about his satisfaction after the victory:

Wolves continued their impressive form from last season with a comprehensive win over Newcastle. Diogo Jota's shot deflected off Magpies defender Jamaal Lascelles after 15 minutes, giving Wanderers the lead. Morgan Gibbs-White showed he can continue his promising development at the Molineux Stadium next term, and the 19-year-old curled home to double the lead after 32 minutes.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side always stayed in control of the encounter, and Jota grabbed his brace five minutes before half-time. A Thomas Allan own-goal rubbed salt in the wound for Newcastle with five minutes remaining.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Wolves were a surprise package in the Premier League last season after entering the top-flight 12 months ago as EFL Championship winners. Nuno's team showed no fear in their new surroundings, and a seventh-place finish was thoroughly deserved.

City represent the ultimate test for all English teams, and Guardiola will want to give increasing minutes to his contingent. Wolves conceded only 46 goals in 38 Premier League games last term, and they will need to be at their defensive best to have a chance of beating the greatest side from their home country on Saturday.