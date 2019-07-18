David Duval Shoots 91 in 2019 British Open 1st Round After 14 on 7th Hole

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

David Duval lifted the Claret Jug as the Open Championship winner in 2001. He won't be doing that this year, however.

Duval wrapped up the opening round of the 2019 Open Championship with a 20-over 91 on Thursday. His day included a nonuple bogey as he required 14 shots to complete the par-five seventh hole.

Duval was unable to recover his first two tee shots on No. 7 and then proceeded to play the wrong ball off his third drive, which carried a two-stroke penalty. Originally pegged for a 13, the tournament confirmed he finished at 14 for the hole.

"I get up to the front of the green, I discover it was the wrong No. 2 Titleist," Duval said of the situation, per ESPN.com's Bob Harig. "I am at fault, I didn't check it myself close enough. It happened to me once before—a marshal is standing right next to the ball. ... It's just my mistake."



Duval's round might be familiar to anybody who has golfed recreationally. He birded the first two holes with pars to on Nos. 3 and 4 before the train sped off the rails.

Making the cut is all but impossible for Duval at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, and he'll need an impressive effort Friday just to avoid a last-place finish.

Duval sits in 156th, with Thomas Thurloway, Shugo Imahira and Dimi Papadatos the next closest in the leaderboard. The trio own an eight-shot advantage through 18 holes.