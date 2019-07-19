Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions, Preview

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund will continue their pre-season preparations when they face off at the Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana on Friday.

The Reds have eased to 6-0 and 3-1 wins over Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City, respectively, thus far in pre-season.

Meanwhile, Dortmund have racked up a 10-0 win over FC Schweinberg and also beat the Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Wednesday.

Date: Friday, July 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. BST on Saturday)

TV: TNT USA, LFC TV (UK)

Live Stream: B/R Live (USA), Watch TNT (USA), LFC TV (UK)

Although it may only be a friendly, it could be something of an emotional reunion for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp when he pits his Reds outfit against his former side.

Klopp managed BVB for seven seasons prior to joining Liverpool in 2015. He delivered two Bundesliga titles during that time, as well as the DBF-Pokal, and reached the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.

Some of those he managed are still at or have returned to the club, including Marco Reus, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels.

Klopp is still waiting on some of his biggest stars, including goalkeeper Alisson and the entirety of his first-choice front three, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, because of their involvement in the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations.

The German has been relying on upon 19-year-old Rhian Brewster in his forwards' absence, and as football writers Joel Rabinowitz and Leanne Prescott observed, the youngster has done well so far:

Dortmund produced an impressive result against the Sounders considering the Major League Soccer side are in the middle of their season.

England international Jadon Sancho, also 19, scored a fine solo goal from the edge of the area against Seattle after he picked up the ball on the right wing and burst into the centre.

Sancho contributed 13 goals and 19 assists in all competitions in a breakout campaign last season, and he wants to build on it:

Liverpool have looked strong so far in pre-season, but the Bundesliga outfit will be a much tougher test for them, so it's likely to be a close contest on Friday.

Prediction: 2-2