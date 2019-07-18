Daniel Sturridge Suspended 6 Weeks and Fined £75,000 for 2018 Betting Breach

Daniel Sturridge Suspended 6 Weeks and Fined £75,000 for 2018 Betting BreachJuly 18, 2019
Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from football for six weeks and fined £75,000 by an independent commission for a breach of betting rules.
Free agent Sturridge, 29, would still be available for the start of the Premier League season on August 9 (assuming he finds a club) as four of the weeks are suspended until 2020, per The Times' Paul Joyce. However, the Football Association are hoping to extend his suspension:
Independent commission has fined Daniel Sturridge £75,000 and six week suspension for breach of betting rules. Ban is suspended for four weeks so able to resume career on July 31. @TimesSport
The FA is appealing against independent commission findings against Sturridge. They feel punishment not strong enough.
The striker is without a club after his Liverpool contract expired at the beginning of July. Sturridge was charged with breaching the FA's rules on betting in November in relation to rules breaches committed in January 2018, per the Telegraph's Chris Bascombe.
The FA released a statement explaining its decision to appeal against the regulatory commission for a harsher punishment.
Sturridge is said to have tipped his brother, Leon, to place a bet on him joining La Liga outfit Sevilla during the winter of 2018, when he eventually joined West Bromwich Albion on loan:
Daniel Sturridge told his brother to put a bet on him joining Sevilla - and he didn't. Cheers for that tip Dan... https://t.co/NKt6beLXey
Journalist Simon Collings provided more from the FA's reaction, which outlined the length of suspension it would consider fair:
Written reasons for Daniel Sturridge's case explain basis of FA appeal: “The FA submitted that a sporting sanction is the only realistic outcome in the case and a sanction of any shorter duration than six months would wholly fail to reflect the gravity of the case.”
Though currently without a club, the former England international could feasibly still register for any club, play a pre-season fixture or two and still be ready to begin most European domestic seasons. As things stand, Sturridge would not miss a competitive fixture.
The forward's pre-season preparations were recently stunted after Sturridge's dog was stolen from his home in Los Angeles. The theft received widespread attention, and the dog's safe return was reported on Good Morning America:
Dognapped pet found! Stolen pup returned after soccer star Daniel Sturridge pleads for return of missing pup named Lucci. @tjholmes has the story. https://t.co/YUVuNPZUD4 https://t.co/J8Wo2QBkQs
Sturridge joined the Reds in 2013 and scored 68 goals in 160 appearances for Liverpool, but he was hampered by recurring injuries and made just 16 Premier League starts for the Reds over the last three seasons.
Should his ban be extended, Sturridge may see immediate interest from clubs dwindle until he is available to play again.
