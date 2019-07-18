Eddie Nketiah's Late Goal Gives Arsenal 2019 ICC Win vs. Bayern Munich

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Arsenal defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 at a sold-out Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, in their International Champions Cup friendly Wednesday night.

The first 45 was defined by a mostly mild run of play with spurts of chances for both sides. The closest either club came to scoring was in the 32nd minute when Bayern's Thomas Muller nearly put David Alaba's cross away but shot the ball right into Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno's leg.

Arsenal's No. 10 Mesut Ozil gave the Gunners their only shot on goal through the first half in the 38th minute with a left-footed shot almost as cheeky as his newly debuted blond hair.

An own goal by Louis Poznanski, who had subbed on for Alaba to start the second half, gave Arsenal a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute. Arsenal put pressure on the 18-year-old Bayern defender when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang served the ball across the face of the goal.

Bayern placed a cross into the correct goal with an off-balance header from Robert Lewandowski converting Serge Gnabry's cross to equalize in the 71st minute.

For the next 15-plus minutes, it seemed as though the match was destined for penalty kicks—there is no extra time in ICC games—until 20-year-old Eddie Nketiah took matters into his own hands six minutes after subbing on for Alexandre Lacazette.

In the 87th minute, Nketiah streaked into the box and nearly buried a chance if not for Sven Ulreich's goalie glove deflecting it. The save earned Arsenal a corner kick, which Nketiah made sure to punch home in the 88th minute.

The result gave Arsenal their second win of the week stateside as they defeated Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids 3-0 in a friendly on Monday. Unai Emery's squad will look to continue their strong preseason against Italian side Fiorentina ono Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bayern will continue their ICC play on Saturday as well when they face Real Madrid at NRG Stadium in Houston.