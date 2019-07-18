MLB Trade Rumors: Top Reports After 2019 All-Star Break

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The 2019 MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and we still haven't seen a blockbuster deal. It's likely only a matter of time given the number of big names on the market such as Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke and Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants.

With so many teams still hovering around the playoff races, it's likely many are waiting until the last minute to decide whether to be buyers or sellers at the deadline—some may also opt to exist in both markets.

As we inch closer to the July 31 deadline, here's a roundup of some of the latest trade-market headlines around the league.

Arizona Pitchers on the Market

The Diamondbacks are hovering around .500 and in second place in the National League West, but catching the Los Angeles Dodgers seems an impossible task. As a result, Arizona general manager Mike Hazen will likely be forced to sell at the deadline.

The biggest trade chip he holds is Greinke, who has a 2.95 ERA and is under contract through the 2021 season.

The 35-year-old's long-term contract adds to his value on the trade market, but it could also make Hazen less inclined to move him at the deadline since he could still be a part of a future contender in Arizona.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, fellow starting pitcher Robbie Ray is "far likelier" to be traded in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the Yankees are interested in Ray and speculated "quite a few" other teams would be in the market for the 27-year-old lefty as well.

Giants are Sellers

The San Francisco Giants have been playing well lately, generating some buzz that perhaps they won't be intent on moving valuable trade chips such as Bumgarner and reliever Will Smith.

However, Passan insisted "they are selling" and added the only question over Bumgarner is "where he's going to end up."

The 29-year-old is a free agent at the end of the year, so trading him makes sense regardless of how the team is playing right now.

San Francisco has long been in the rearview mirror of the Dodgers in the NL West race, so clinging to Bumgarner just to chase an unlikely wild-card berth would be a waste of a valuable resource.

According to Randy Miller of NJ.com, one scout believes the Giants star will be the top target of the Yankees at the deadline.

As for Smith, it's possible the Giants could get even more in return for their All-Star closer.

The 30-year-old is also a free agent at the end of the season and will only be a rental, but in today's game, a dominant lefty arm in the bullpen can be even more valuable than a solid starter like Bumgarner.

We've seen pitchers such as Andrew Miller for the 2016 Indians dominate in October, and Smith is at that same level this season.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently mentioned the Dodgers as a potential landing spot for Smith.

Mariners Shopping Another Closer?

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto shipped former closer Edwin Diaz to the Mets in one of the blockbuster trades of the offseason. Now he may be in the process of dealing another closer.

Roenis Elias, a converted starter, has locked down 11 of 13 save opportunities in Seattle. He's in his first year acting as a closer and is among the Mariners drawing the most trade interest, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

If the 30-year-old lefty is genuinely gaining attention from clubs, it likely speaks to the value certain GMs still place on saves.

With a 4.07 ERA and an even less impressive 4.54 FIP, Elias doesn't appear to be having a season worthy of generating serious trade interest. But those 11 saves may have caught the eye of some front-office executives, and Dipoto will likely be happy to part with him if a decent offer presents itself.