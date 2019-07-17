Giants Trade Rumors: Madison Bumgarner, Relievers Available Despite Hot Streak

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants' recent resurgence reportedly won't impact their plan to be dealing assets leading up to the July 31 trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Madison Bumgarner and all of the Giants relievers remain available to teams interested in adding to their pitching staffs. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

