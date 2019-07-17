Giants Trade Rumors: Madison Bumgarner, Relievers Available Despite Hot Streak

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants' recent resurgence reportedly won't impact their plan to be dealing assets leading up to the July 31 trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Madison Bumgarner and all of the Giants relievers remain available to teams interested in adding to their pitching staffs.

