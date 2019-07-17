British Open 2019: Tee Times, Live Stream and TV Schedule Listings

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The 2019 British Open begins on Thursday at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Rory McIlroy will be chasing his second Open title, with the competition taking place in his home country.

Brooks Koepka should be McIlroy's biggest threat at the championship, with a host of top names ready to compete at the final major of the year, including Tiger Woods.

Date: Thursday, July 17

Time: 6:30 a.m. BST, 1:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.), Golf Channel (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC (U.S.), Golf Channel App (U.S.)

Notable Tee Times

6:35 a.m. BST, 1:35 a.m. ET: Darren Clarke, James Sugrue, Charley Hoffman

7:52 a.m. BST, 2:52 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

9:58 a.m. BST, 4:58 a.m. ET: Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

10:09 a.m. BST, 5:09 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

1:04 p.m. BST, 8:04 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

1:26 p.m. BST, 8:26 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett, Marc Leishman

2:48 p.m. BST, 9:48 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

2:59 p.m. BST, 9:59 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

3:10 p.m. BST, 10:10 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

3:21 p.m. ET, 10:21 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

Full tee times are available at the Open's official website.

Preview

Koepka has dominated the big competitions over the past two years, and has won four of the past nine majors.

The world No. 1 has proved to the most dangerous competitor in the top fields of play, but he's yet to win the Open.

The 29-year-old has not placed better than sixth at the event, and the links challenge in Northern Ireland will test the American to the maximum.

McIlroy has a unique advantage over Koepka and Co. this year, with the Open taking place at a course he knows well.

The Northern Ireland star played Portrush during his formative years as a budding golfer. He is familiar with every facet of the Dunluce links set-up on home soil.

According to BBC Sport, McIlroy spoke about growing up in Northern Ireland and the potential legacy of this year's tournament:

"In golfing terms I think its legacy could be young boys and girls are keen to pick a golf club up and play."

"Golf is an accessible sport here. I'm fortunate that I grew up here because it was so accessible and you didn't have to come from money or anything to play the game."

"No matter what happens this week, if I win or whoever else wins, having The Open back in this country is a massive thing for golf and it will be a massive thing for the country."

The field is packed with talent, and Tiger Woods will naturally garner much of the attention from fans and the press.

Woods won his fifth U.S. Masters in April but struggled to display his best at the U.S. Open. The legend has admitted he is short of practice before the action begins on Thursday, and if he cannot produce his best, he will find it difficult to stay with the elite players at the top of the leaderboard.