Report: Klutch Sports' Rich Paul to Lead United Talent Agency's Sports Division

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 18: CEO of Klutch Sports Group Rich Paul attends the Rémy Martin and Klutch Sports Group toast their All Stars event on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Remy Martin)
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

NBA agent Rich Paul was named the head of United Talent Agency's new sports division Wednesday, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Paul runs Klutch Sports Group. Per Stein, "The alliance calls for Klutch, with Paul as chief executive, to operate as United Talent's sports division while retaining its own branding."

Paul represents 23 NBA players, including Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

