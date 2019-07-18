Way-Too-Early 2019-20 Rookie of the Year Odds

5 of 5

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks: +1800

Hunter lacks the athleticism, skill and projected role to expect exciting rookie production. He'll earn minutes and praise for his flashes of defensive potential and shooting, and he'll showcase glimpses of scoring versatility as a driver and post player.

But Hunter isn't strong enough in any offensive area to compete with Williamson or Morant. Plus, he only averaged 6.3 rebounds per 40 minutes at Virginia.

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets: +1800

After missing the majority of his one-and-done season at Missouri and all of last year with the Denver Nuggets, Porter's unavailability in summer league as he recovered from a knee sprain won't help his dark-horse chances at Rookie of the Year.

He'd be a sneaky bet for his scoring potential, which is fueled by 6'10" size, face-up ball skills and three-point range. But between how little he's played over the past two years and the Nuggets' overall talent and depth, it's difficult to have confidence in his ability to produce at the favorites' levels.

Coby White, Chicago Bulls: +2500

White's ROY chances took a hit when Chicago signed Tomas Satoransky. It was the right move for the franchise and White, who needs time to develop his lack of strength, inconsistent shooting and suspect floor game, none of which are up to par with most starting point guards in the NBA.

He's a skilled shot-maker and passer, and he'll give Chicago an encouraging dose of both in spurts. He'll likely be used as a change-of-pace weapon off the bench this season so the Bulls can optimize his strengths and minimize the damage from his expected inefficiency.

Jarrett Culver, Minnesota Timberwolves: +3000

Culver has a chance to start alongside Jeff Teague, Andrew Wiggins, Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns. He'll have to improve as a catch-and-shoot option (31.6 percent at Texas Tech), and the last time we saw him in the national title game, he had a difficult time creating separation (5-of-22) against De'Andre Hunter, the No. 4 pick.

Still, Culver, the No. 6 pick, is one of the class' most complete players in terms of positional tools, scoring, passing and defense. He's just likely to need more than a season with a role adjustment, some shaky three-point shooting and a skinny 194-pound frame.

Cam Reddish, Atlanta Hawks: +3500

After ranking in the 33rd percentile for spot-ups, shooting 47.3 percent at the rim and making 20.6 percent of his contested jump shots at Duke, Reddish doesn't scream NBA-ready.

He can be a dangerous shooter with range and the ability to make shots in bunches. But a Hawks starter would need to get injured for Reddish to have enough minutes and chances to catch fire and compete for Rookie of the Year. He also isn't likely to have the assists or rebounds to make up for the expected lack of scoring efficiency.

Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans Pelicans: +4000

Despite the strong start at summer league, Hayes remains more of a long-term project who'll develop behind Derrick Favors.

He'll still pick up dunks and blocks at a high rate when put in games. However, spacing concerns, foul trouble and a lack of interior strength will make it difficult to play him more than 20 minutes per game.

Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards: +4000

Hachimura averaged 19.3 points in summer league, and he's likely to attract a lot of attention on a Wizards team that should give him a clear path to 25-plus minutes per game. He doesn't rebound or pass well, so he'll need to score. But he likely won't be a consistent shooter after making just 15 three-pointers during his third collegiate season.

However, he's an intriguing long-shot bet with NBA tools, plus athletic ability, versatile mid-range moves and a locked-in rotation spot.

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat: +6500

Oddsmakers didn't put much stock in summer league, especially with Herro, who averaged 19.5 points and 3.8 assists in July. It wouldn't be shocking if his odds improved before the season began because his potential role and shot-making should be enough to outproduce rookies like Sekou Doumbouya (+5000), Nassir Little (+5000), Bruno Fernando (+6000), Mfiondu Kabengele (+6000) and Keldon Johnson (+6000).

Herro will be erratic, and Jimmy Butler, Justise Winslow, Derrick Jones Jr. and Dion Waiters could all start ahead of him on the depth chart. But Herro's odds sound too enticing at +6500. Miami will want shooting, and he could be someone who earns minutes from head coach Erik Spoelstra, particularly given his extreme confidence.

