British Open 2019: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top Contenders

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The fourth major champion of the 2019 golf season will be crowned at the British Open.

Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland head into Royal Portrush Golf Club with major titles this year, and if one of them comes away with the Claret Jug, it would mark the second straight season that a golfer has won two majors.

Woods enters the tournament with plenty of previous success at The Open, and experience could be the key to winning over the four days on course in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

In addition to Woods, there are four other prior major champions at the top of the odds chart, including Rory McIlroy, who is playing his first Grand Slam tournament on home soil.

Odds

Betting Tips

Bank On Experience

Dating back to Woods' 2005 triumph at St. Andrews, eight of the last 14 British Open champions came into the tournament with a previous major title.

Among that group of golfers is Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els and McIlroy, who enters this year's edition of the tournament as the favorite.

If you glance over the first-time major winners at The Open in that span, the majority of them were players that carried a good amount of experience, like Stewart Cink, Darren Clarke and Henrik Stenson.

Defending champion Francesco Molinari captured the Claret Jug at 35 years old after years of up-and-down results at majors.

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

With all that being said, we recommend leaning on experienced players with major titles on their resumes when wagering on the potential winner.

In total, there are 15 previous British Open champions in the field, including McIlroy, who captured the Claret Jug in 2014, and three-time winner Woods.

Although Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose have not won the European major, they still have plenty of Grand Slam experience to their respective names, which should help them navigate the links course.

Given the trend of champions, it would be smart to bet on either previous major winners or someone like Matt Kuchar, who is in search of his first major but has plenty of experience.

Put Faith In Tiger

Woods is one of three players in the field with multiple victories at The Open.

In addition to his trio of titles, Woods finished in a tie for sixth behind Molinari a year ago at Carnoustie in Angus, Scotland.

Jon Super/Associated Press

The 43-year-old has put together plenty of solid rounds in majors this season to earn some good faith among bettors.

In addition to winning The Masters, Woods shot four rounds of 72 and under to finish in a tie for 21st at the U.S. Open.

In order to stay fresh for the tournaments that matter most, Woods has not played much since the start of April.

With the exception of his missed cut at the PGA Championship, Woods has performed well when he has hit the links in competition.

Since The Masters, Woods has a single round worse than 72, which was the second round at Bethpage Black in New York.

While it may be hard for some to trust Woods because of his missed cut at the PGA Championship, his overall body of work with six top-20 places leads us to believe he is in for more success.

