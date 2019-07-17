MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Robbie Ray, Carlos Martinez and More

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

We're just two weeks away from the MLB trade deadline and general managers around the league are being forced to make difficult decisions about their teams' status. Many teams are still stuck in a middle ground where they could opt to be buyers or sellers as the month rolls to a close.

The trade deadline is July 31, and it will be the only trade deadline in MLB this season. In previous years, MLB featured an additional trade deadline on August 31. During the month of August, any player who cleared waivers was eligible to be traded. 2019 will be the first season the waiver deadline is no longer in effect.

Rumors are starting to fly around the league, so let's catch up on the latest news involving a few names on the trade market.

Yankees Interested in Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

One of the most valuable starting pitchers on the trade block this season is Arizona Diamondbacks' lefty Robbie Ray.

Whoever acquires Ray will be adding one of the most dominant strikeout artists in the game. Since the start of the 2017 season Ray is averaging 11.98 strikeouts per nine innings, which ranks third among all starting pitchers behind only Chris Sale (13.1) and Max Scherzer (12.24), per Baseball Reference.

In addition to his power arm, Ray holds added value due to his team-friendly contract. Still in his arbitration years, Ray is earning just $6.05 million this season and is under team control through 2020, according to Spotrac.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network has reported the New York Yankees are among the teams interested in Ray's services.

By adding Ray, the Yankees would have the ability to put together a lefty-heavy staff, adding him to a group that already includes James Paxton, CC Sabathia and J.A. Happ.

A rotation filled with lefty arms could come in handy in certain postseason matchups, most notably against the rival Boston Red Sox.

Boston often fills its lineup with lefty bats such as Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Cardinals Prepared to be Buyers and Sellers?

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a difficult position and must decide whether to be buyers or sellers in the coming days. Despite sitting just barely above .500, they remain in the hunt for the AL Central crown. However, given their obvious holes—most notably a lack of depth in the starting rotation—it's difficult to envision St. Louis making a deep postseason run this year.

In his latest column, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the Cardinals are "open to dealing" Carlos Martinez.

This is a somewhat surprising bit of info given Martinez's contract which runs through 2021, with team options through 2023, according to Spotrac.

Martinez is pitching well in the bullpen this season and has recently emerged as the team's closer in the absence of Jordan Hicks.

It's possible the Cardinals are hoping to sell high on Martinez right now and don't believe he's capable of maintaining this level of production. Martinez, who has always struggled with command, has posted a career-low 0.98 WHIP this season. His previous best was 1.22 during his All-Star campaign in 2017.

If the Cardinals don't believe he's capable of maintaining that level of production moving forward, this could be an opportunity to sell high on a player who has added value due to his long-term contract.

Rosenthal does not mention any potential suitors for Martinez. Presumably they would prefer to send him to the American League, where the Red Sox are in obvious need of bullpen help. The Texas Rangers could also be a dark-horse candidate for bullpen arm like Martinez due to his contract. While the Rangers might be a long shot to make this year's postseason, they're a young team on the rise, and Martinez could help them make another serious run in 2020.

Rosenthal also mentions young outfielders Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas as potential trade chips for the Cardinals. While both players have contributed in the majors this season, it's possible St. Louis is open to offering them up as young prospects in a deal for a veteran.

Based on this report, it appears as though St. Louis is attempting the straddle the line and participate in the trade market as both a buyer and seller.