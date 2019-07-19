Jon Moxley Beats Tomohiro Ishii in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 29

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

In a battle of unbeatens, Jon Moxley defeated Tomohiro Ishii on Friday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo to improve to 3-0 in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 29.

In a matchup that lived up to its enormous hype, Moxley was able to end it with a Death Rider to secure an impressive win.

Moxley entered Friday's bout with victories over Taichi and Jeff Cobb to his credit, while Ishii had already beaten Cobb and Jay White.

The clash between Moxley and Ishii was among the most highly anticipated matches of Block B; Ishii is arguably the hardest-hitting wrestler in the world, and nobody can absorb a beating quite like Moxley.

The winner stood to establish himself as the man to beat in Block B of the tournament.

Moxley has quickly been pushed as one of the top stars in NJPW despite the fact that he is also contracted to All Elite Wrestling. He beat Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship in his first New Japan match and has been impressive in the G1 as well.

Although Moxley is set to make the transition back to AEW full time in the fall, NJPW is getting its money's worth out of him by placing him in a series of dream matches.

While Moxley's first two matches of the tournament may not have appealed to everyone, Ishii was viewed as an intriguing potential opponent as soon as Moxley signed with New Japan, and the brawlers managed to deliver.

Moxley is in great shape and has a chance to bolster his status as the Block B favorite with a win over Shingo Takagi in Hiroshima on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ishii will look to get back on track Wednesday when he faces the 0-2 Tetsuya Naito.

