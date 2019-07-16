Nacho Monreal Says He Will Stay at Arsenal Despite Kieran Tierney Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Nacho Monreal has said he plans to remain at Arsenal despite rumours the Gunners will sign Celtic's Kieran Tierney to bolster their left-back options.

The Spaniard has a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, but he has also been linked with a move to Real Sociedad, per Noticias de Gipuzkoa (h/t Sean Lunt of Sport Witness).



Meanwhile, Arsenal are "confident" of signing Tierney despite having two bids rejected already, per James Benge of Football.London.

Given he will turn 34 during the course of next season, it would not be a huge surprise were he to return home to Spain for the twilight years of his career.

But Monreal has made it clear he has no intention of leaving north London just yet, per Benge:

"That's all rumours. I belong at Arsenal. I still have a contract. My idea is to stay here. It's a great club and I feel really comfortable playing for Arsenal. My idea is to continue playing here."

Monreal remained on the bench on Monday as Arsenal opened their pre-season tour of the United States with a 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids.

A number of his 22 appearances in the Premier League last term came at centre-back, a role he may have to become more familiar with if Tierney moves to the club.

The Celtic star would almost certainly be installed as the No. 1 option at left-back as his youth and pace would make him a big asset in the Arsenal squad.

Meanwhile, there is still no guarantee that Laurent Koscielny will still be at the club next term after he refused to travel on the U.S. tour:

As such, Monreal may be needed at centre-back in 2019-20, but he said that left-back remains his preferred position, per Benge:

"My position has always been left-back, this is the position I enjoy most. Football is changing, obviously sometimes our centre-backs have got injured in the last few years and the manager has decided I have to play in that position. That's what I did, but my position, and where I enjoy playing, is left-back."

Arsenal continue their pre-season tour against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup at California's Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.