Victor Lindelof 'Very Happy' at Manchester United Amid Barcelona Rumours

Ben Early/Getty Images

Victor Lindelof said he's happy at Manchester United amid rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Earlier in July, his agent Hasan Cetinkaya told Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Mirror's Jake Polden) the defender "is on the radar of a great European club, but leaving United depends on the English club."

However, per ESPN's Rob Dawson, Lindelof said at a press conference: "I'm very, very happy to be a Manchester United player. I'm excited for new season to start. That's my answer. I'm very happy here."

Lindelof's commitment to the Red Devils comes amid the club's pursuit of Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire.

The Swede is one of six centre-backs already on the books at Old Trafford, with Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe also hoping for a place in the side next season.

On the options available to him, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Yeah, of course, there's a limit of players. Whoever performs will be part of the team and whoever doesn't they have got to fight to get back in. There's been loads of speculation but we'll work to find a relationship with the ones we've got."

Smalling and Jones both signed new contracts last season, so their place in the squad is under little immediate threat even if United do sign Maguire.

TalkSport's Pilib de Brun is hoping Lindelof will be the England international's partner if he does arrive, though:

The centre-back, who will turn 25 on Wednesday, arrived from Benfica in 2017.

James Robson of the Evening Standard and football commentator Tim Long have both been impressed with his development:

Lindelof has been much more convincing than either Smalling or Jones, so whether Maguire arrives or not, it's vital United keep him at the club this summer.

A team like Barcelona would be tempting, so the Sweden defender's commitment to the cause amid such interest is encouraging for the Red Devils.