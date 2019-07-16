Report: Martin Maldonado Traded to Cubs; Royals Receive Mike Montgomery

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs needed depth behind the plate after Willson Contreras suffered a foot injury, and they reportedly acquired just that in the form of Martin Maldonado.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Cubs traded for the Kansas City Royals catcher on Monday following a 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Maldonado was pulled from Kansas City’s game against the Chicago White Sox prior to the deal being completed.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network noted the Cubs sent left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery to the Royals as part of the trade. Rosenthal pointed out Montgomery has two more years of team control, while Maldonado will be a free agent following the 2019 campaign.

Maldonado gives the Cubs a veteran presence behind the plate, but larger concerns with Contreras surely motivated the National League Central leaders to make the move.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN noted president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Contreras will head to the injured list with a strain of the arch muscle in his right foot.

