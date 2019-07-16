Report: Martin Maldonado Traded to Cubs; Royals Receive Mike Montgomery

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

Kansas City Royals' Martin Maldonado hits a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs needed depth behind the plate after Willson Contreras suffered a foot injury, and they reportedly acquired just that in the form of Martin Maldonado.  

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Cubs traded for the Kansas City Royals catcher on Monday following a 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Maldonado was pulled from Kansas City’s game against the Chicago White Sox prior to the deal being completed.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network noted the Cubs sent left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery to the Royals as part of the trade. Rosenthal pointed out Montgomery has two more years of team control, while Maldonado will be a free agent following the 2019 campaign.

Maldonado gives the Cubs a veteran presence behind the plate, but larger concerns with Contreras surely motivated the National League Central leaders to make the move.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN noted president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Contreras will head to the injured list with a strain of the arch muscle in his right foot. 

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Kris Bryant Leads MLB in Going 1st to 3rd on Singles

    Best baserunner in baseball?

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Kris Bryant Leads MLB in Going 1st to 3rd on Singles

    Best baserunner in baseball?

    Cubs Insider
    via Cubs Insider

    Report: Zack Wheeler to IL with Shoulder Fatigue

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Zack Wheeler to IL with Shoulder Fatigue

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Red Sox Out on Potential Trade for Zack Wheeler

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Red Sox Out on Potential Trade for Zack Wheeler

    SNY
    via SNY

    The Simple Solution for Cubs' Hot Start to the Second Half

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    The Simple Solution for Cubs' Hot Start to the Second Half

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago