Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies Beat Timberwolves to Win 2019 NBA Summer League Title

The Memphis Grizzlies are champions of the NBA world.

Well, the NBA Summer League world at least.

Memphis defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-92 in Monday's summer-league championship game in Las Vegas behind a balanced attack that saw five players score in double figures. One of those players was Brandon Clarke, who was excellent again with a double-double of 15 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Grayson Allen impressed as well with 17 points and five boards, while Kelan Martin (19 points, five rebounds and three triples) spearheaded the losing effort for the Timberwolves.

Martin was unable to tie the game for Minnesota on the final possession, though, and missed a three-pointer that would have forced overtime.

