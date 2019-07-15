Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies Beat Timberwolves to Win 2019 NBA Summer League Title

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Zylan Cheatham #45 of the New Orleans Pelicans fight for position during the Semifinals of the Las Vegas Summer League on July 14, 2019 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are champions of the NBA world.

Well, the NBA Summer League world at least.

Memphis defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 95-92 in Monday's summer-league championship game in Las Vegas behind a balanced attack that saw five players score in double figures. One of those players was Brandon Clarke, who was excellent again with a double-double of 15 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Grayson Allen impressed as well with 17 points and five boards, while Kelan Martin (19 points, five rebounds and three triples) spearheaded the losing effort for the Timberwolves.

Martin was unable to tie the game for Minnesota on the final possession, though, and missed a three-pointer that would have forced overtime.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

