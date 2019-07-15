Arsenal Should Sell Mesut Ozil, Buy Hakim Ziyech, Says Ajax's Marc Overmars

Darko Bandic/Associated Press

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has advised Arsenal to sell Mesut Ozil and use half of the proceeds to invest in Hakim Ziyech, believing the Moroccan to be a better player.

Overmars spoke to Voetbal International (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) and said he's surprised by how little transfer chatter involving Ziyech there has been:

"I am a bit surprised that it is still so quiet around Hakim.

"I think he has played better every year and his statistics are exceptionally good.

"Many clubs are increasingly looking at that. They look more at the numbers than at what he shows and what is happening around him.

"I think Hakim Ziyech is better than Mesut Ozil. I would tell Arsenal: sell him and you will get Hakim for half the price. But they didn't listen to me. So it could just be that he stays with Ajax."

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Ziyech was one of the creative driving forces behind Ajax's wonderful 2018-19 season, winning the Dutch title and cup and advancing to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The 26-year-old was involved in plenty of transfer rumours ahead of last summer. Per James Benson of the Express, coach Erik ten Hag even admitted he already had a deal with another club lined up in June, but no transfer materialised.

That turned out to be great news for Ajax, as Ziyech put in his best season yet in the Dutch capital:

Despite his great play, transfer speculation has been less prominent so far this summer. De Telegraaf (h/t Mirror's Liam Prenderville) has linked the playmaker with the Gunners and Liverpool.

Ozil's future has been a hotly debated topic for some time now, and earlier this month, Fenerbahce came out to deny rumours they were planning a move for the German, per Goal's Ryan Benson.

The former Real Madrid man has not lived up to expectations since he signed a new contract at the club in 2018, becoming Arsenal's highest-paid player. He only made 20 Premier League starts last season and fell out of favour under manager Unai Emery.

Despite his struggles and the ongoing speculation, there have been no indications a transfer this summer is likely. Ozil is in the United States with his team-mates, preparing for the new season:

There's plenty of time left before the start of the new season, so both Ozil and Ziyech could still leave their respective clubs.