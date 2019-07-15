Mets' Zack Wheeler Placed on IL with Shoulder Injury Amid Trade Rumors

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Mets have reportedly placed Zack Wheeler on the injured list with shoulder fatigue, according to Tim Healey of Newsday.

The move is retroactive to Friday, but he will be out until at least July 23, just over one week before the July 31 trade deadline.

Wheeler can become a free agent in the offseason and has been the subject of trade rumors during this season.

The Boston Red Sox had reportedly been involved in talks for the pitcher but have dropped out of the running after acquiring Andrew Cashner, per Andy Martino of SNY.tv.

Martino lists the New York Yankees as a possibility, while Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reported the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins have also been rumored as fits.

However, Jeff Passan of ESPN broke down the impact of the latest news:

Wheeler has had an up-and-down season even when healthy, totaling a 4.69 ERA and 6-6 record in 19 starts. He gave up six earned runs in his last start on July 7, the fifth time this season he gave up five or more runs in an outing.

On the other hand, he has 130 strikeouts in 119 innings and his strikeouts per nine innings (9.8) and walks per nine (2.6) represent the best numbers of his career.

The 29-year-old is also coming off an outstanding 2018 season where he posted a 12-7 record and 3.31 ERA, going 9-1 with a 1.68 ERA after the All-Star break.

If a team feels the latest injury is minor, they could potentially get a steal before the trade deadline.