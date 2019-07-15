Phil Mickelson Fasted for 6 Days, Lost 15 Pounds in Response to Poor Play

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Phil Mickelson's response to his poor play of late was apparently to starve himself.

Lefty posted a video on Twitter, telling fans that he lost 15 pounds after going on a six-day fast that included him only drinking water and a special coffee blend.

Mickelson also said Monday he went on a retreat aimed at getting his game back to the level he wants ahead of The Open Championship.

"I don't know if it's going to help me play better or not, but I'm willing to do whatever it takes to try to get my best back," Mickelson said.

Mickelson has missed the cut seven times in 14 events during the calendar year, including his last two. He has not finished any higher than 18th in an event since winning February's Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The good news for Mickelson: He has made the cut in each of the year's three majors.

The bad news: He's spent exactly one of those 12 rounds in contention.

Who knows whether dropping the weight will help Mickelson play better, but it's hard to see him playing worse. At this point, anything's worth a shot.