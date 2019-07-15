Josep Maria Bartomeu: Atletico Have 'No Evidence' in Antoine Griezmann Dispute

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said Atletico Madrid do not have evidence to support them in their dispute over Antoine Griezmann's transfer fee.

Griezmann joined Barca on Friday after they activated his €120 million buyout clause, but Atletico believe the two parties agreed terms prior to its reduction on July 1.

Per AS, Bartomeu said:

"I have spoken to them, but I do not think there is any proof, because there is no evidence of anything.

"I understand everyone defends their interests, and I've spoken to [Enrique] Cerezo [Atletico president], but I don't see that the case can evolve in a positive way for them. There's nothing.

"We contacted Griezmann after he made the video saying goodbye to the fans, there was nothing in March."

Per Football Espana, on July 6, Atleti said, "a deal between Barcelona and the player had been agreed in March."



Following Barcelona's announcement of Griezmann's arrival on Friday, the club issued a statement arguing the Catalan giants should have paid his €200 million pre-July buyout clause, per Sport Witness:

Atleti president Enrique Cerezo later said the club can support their claim:

Griezmann had announced his decision to leave Atletico, despite having four years remaining on the contract he signed in 2018, on May 14.

The 28-year-old had put pen to paper on his final deal at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium shortly after publicly rejecting a move to Barca in a documentary.

The Frenchman was a prolific goalscorer for Atletico:

Barca will now look to slot him in alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou, and he'll share their responsibility of scoring and creating in the final third.

The club will be targeting their ninth La Liga title in 12 years, but they'll be hoping Griezmann's additional firepower can make the difference for them in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona have not appeared in a final since they last won it in 2015, while in the last two seasons, they've been knocked out after throwing away a 4-1 lead against Roma and a 3-0 lead against Liverpool.