Jose Mourinho Hints at Bundesliga Move: 'I Am Studying German'

Jose Mourinho has said he misses football and hinted at a potential move to the Bundesliga by revealing he is learning German.

Mourinho has been out of work since he left Manchester United in December after overseeing their worst-ever start to a Premier League season:

His reputation was damaged somewhat at Old Trafford as he failed to challenge Manchester City for the title and installed an underwhelming brand of football.

Mourinho remains one of the most esteemed managers in the game, though, and he has been linked with numerous jobs since departing United.

The Bundesliga would be an obvious destination for the 56-year-old as it is a major league he has not managed in before.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal), Mourinho has made it clear he is eager to return to management soon:

"I really miss football. I miss the adrenaline, the field, my job. Football is football. Right now, I am studying German. Bundesliga? Now, I'm studying German because I miss the language. I speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian. But I do not exclude anything, not even Germany."

Bayern Munich would likely be the key club of interest were he to move to the Bundesliga.

Niko Kovac led Bayern to the title in his debut campaign in charge in 2018-19, but the German giants were knocked out at the last-16 stage of the UEFA Champions League by Liverpool.

Given their domestic dominance—Bayern have won the Bundesliga seven seasons running—European success is crucial.

Mourinho has won the Champions League twice, with Porto and Inter Milan, and would likely be on Bayern's shortlist were they to be looking for a new manager.

However, Kovac does not seem likely to leave the Allianz Arena any time soon, so if Mourinho is keen to get back to work in the near future, he may have to look elsewhere.