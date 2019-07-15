David Luiz Says Frank Lampard 'Has to Win' as Chelsea Manager

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

David Luiz has said Frank Lampard still "has to win" as Chelsea manager despite being a club legend.

Lampard was appointed the new Blues boss on July 4, succeeding Maurizio Sarri who moved to Juventus after just a season in charge.

The Englishman netted a record 211 goals for the club as a player between 2001 and 2014 and won three Premier League titles, as well as the 2011-12 UEFA Champions League.

He has only had one season as a manager having taken over Derby County for the 2018-19 campaign.

Lampard is expected to be given time to succeed due to his standing at the club and the fact he is restricted from making any signings this summer due to Chelsea's transfer ban.

But Luiz, who played alongside Lampard late in the former midfielder's career, has said he will still need to deliver good results, per Sky Sports:

"If you keep winning titles, this is good. In the last years, we've changed coach but still won things. Now, we have a different coach with a new philosophy. But in the end it is the same thing: you play for a big club and a big club has to win.

"Everyone knows Lamps is a legend. It was a pleasure to work with him as a player and it's a pleasure to work with him as a coach now. When you play with a player like Lamps, he is a leader anyway so he is still leading the team now in a different place. He cannot run anymore and cannot score goals any more but he's still a leader."

Luiz added that Chelsea have lost "a legend of the club" after Eden Hazard's departure to Real Madrid.

It will be Lampard's first big test to fill the hole left by the Belgian without the ability to sign any new players.

Hazard was Chelsea's star player last season as they finished third in the Premier League and won the UEFA Europa League.

He contributed to 31 goals in the English top flight last term as he netted 16 times and provided 15 assists:

One new man Lampard does have in the squad is Christian Pulisic, who Chelsea signed from Borussia Dortmund in January before loaning him back to the German club for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Lampard has already been impressed by the 20-year-old, who was part of the United States side that reached the final of the 2019 Gold Cup before losing to Mexico:

Pulisic could be crucial in making up for the loss of Hazard, and he could quickly become a Chelsea star if he flourishes under Lampard.