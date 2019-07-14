Video: Megan Rapinoe Reveals Her Plans to 'Fight for Equal Pay Every Day'

Joseph Zucker

United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe downplayed the likelihood of a run for elected office but reaffirmed her commitment to attaining equal pay across all genders and races.

"I do continue to keep playing," Rapinoe said on Meet the Press when asked about her post-World Cup plans. "I'm not sure I'm qualified for office. ... I'm gonna fight for equal pay, every day, for myself, for my team and for every single person out there—man, woman, immigrant, U.S. citizen, person of color, whatever it may be. Equal pay, as the great Serena Williams said, until I'm in my grave."

Rapinoe was the face of the USWNT as the squad captured its fourth World Cup title in France. The 34-year-old earned both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot for her performance in the tournament, and she drew attention for comments she made in an interview with Eight by Eight magazine well before the World Cup started.

Rapinoe said she was "not going to the f--king White House" in the event the USWNT were victorious in France (warning: video contains profanity):

The issue of equal pay is of particular importance to Rapinoe and her teammates because of the vast disparity in earnings provided to the men's and women's national teams. Members of the USWNT filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soccer in March in an effort to receive equal treatment relative to their male counterparts.

While Rapinoe quickly dismissed the idea of a transition to politics when her playing career is over, she obviously understands how influential her voice can be in the discussion on equal pay.

