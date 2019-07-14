USWNT Receive $529K Donation from Secret Deodorant After Women's World Cup Win

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Secret Deodorant announced it is donating $529,000—or $23,000 per player—to the 2019 United States women's World Cup team to help close the gender pay gap.

"Let's take this moment of celebration to propel women's sports forward," Secret said in an ad placed in the New York Times on Sunday (h/t the Associated Press). "We urge the US Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all."

Midfielder Allie Long expressed her gratitude toward the company:

Twenty-eight members of the USWNT sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in March, saying it was discriminatory that the team is paid less than the men's national team.

