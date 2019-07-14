USWNT Receive $529K Donation from Secret Deodorant After Women's World Cup Win

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Megan Rapinoe and members of the United States Women's National Soccer Team are honored at a ceremony at City Hall on July 10, 2019 in New York City. The honor followed a ticker tape parade up lower Manhattan's
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Secret Deodorant announced it is donating $529,000—or $23,000 per player—to the 2019 United States women's World Cup team to help close the gender pay gap.

"Let's take this moment of celebration to propel women's sports forward," Secret said in an ad placed in the New York Times on Sunday (h/t the Associated Press). "We urge the US Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all."

Midfielder Allie Long expressed her gratitude toward the company:  

Twenty-eight members of the USWNT sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in March, saying it was discriminatory that the team is paid less than the men's national team. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Griezmann: If I Have to Say Sorry, I'll Do It on the Pitch

    Regarding his documentary, saying he'd stay at Atleti

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann: If I Have to Say Sorry, I'll Do It on the Pitch

    Regarding his documentary, saying he'd stay at Atleti

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Senegal Make AFCON Final

    Beat Tunisia in extra-time

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Senegal Make AFCON Final

    Beat Tunisia in extra-time

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    PSG to Sign Diallo

    Dortmund defender to join on $36M deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG to Sign Diallo

    Dortmund defender to join on $36M deal

    BVB Buzz
    via BVB Buzz

    Brozovic's Huge Hit 💥🎥

    Leaves the keeper standing

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Brozovic's Huge Hit 💥🎥

    Leaves the keeper standing

    Streamable
    via Streamable