Wimbledon Tennis 2019 Men's Final Predictions for Novak Djokovic at US Open

Novak Djokovic can win both the Wimbledon and US Open titles in the same year for the first time since he last achieved the feat back in 2015.

The world No. 1 is halfway there after beating Roger Federer in London on Sunday. Djokovic survived three tiebreaks, including in the decider, to win his fifth Wimbledon crown, 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) after the longest singles final in the history of the tournament, clocking in at almost five hours.

Now the Serb looks poised to defend the US Open he won 12 months ago at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic Will Still be the Man to Beat on Hard Courts

There is perhaps no player better suited to the hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center than Djokovic. The 32-year-old is patient and methodical, able to set a pace he likes, extend points and slow his opponents down.

It's a style that naturally lends itself well to a more unforgiving service than grass. Djokovic's comfort on the hard courts is the main reason why he's won the Open title three times.

Hard courts taking the sting out of the more powerful service games will help Djokovic, who struggled at times to cope with the Federer serve, especially early on.

Back on a surface he has bossed, Djokovic should saunter to yet another final in New York.

A Rematch with Federer Beckons

Given they are the two in-form players headed into the Open, it's not a stretch to predict Djokovic and Federer will soon meet again in another final.

The advantage will be Djokovic's, and not just because he has padded his head-to-head advantage over the Swiss to 26-22 and 13-6 in finals. A psychological edge aside, Djokovic proved in his latest triumph how well he can hold his nerve against arguably the best men's player of all time.

While he was outplayed for most of the final, Djokovic stayed cool and upped his game in the tiebreaks:

Moments like those proved the backbone of Djokovic's win. So did the ability to force breaks when he needed them, like to earn a 4-2 lead in the decider.

Yet he was even more resilient when saving two championship points in the third and final tiebreak.

Wimbledon proved how little there is to choose between these two. Djokovic's ice-cold temperament in clutch moments may be the only difference.

Another treat will be in store for Open fans once they renew their rivalry.