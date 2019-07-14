AFCON 2019 Final: Senegal vs. Algeria Date, Start Time, TV Schedule

MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/Getty Images

Senegal and Algeria meet in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday.

The two sides have been the favourites to lift the trophy in the latter stages of the competition.

Algeria scored a goal in injury time to defeat Nigeria 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday, and Senegal advanced after beating Tunisia 1-0 after extra time in the last four.

Date: Friday, July 19

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV: Eurosport (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview



Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Two of this year's biggest AFCON stars will go head-to-head, with Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez duelling for supremacy. The Premier League forwards have carried the weight of their nations on their shoulders, and one will be victorious at the Cairo International Stadium.

Both teams experienced difficult tests in the last four, but they have been the countries expected to make the final since Egypt's elimination.

The Senegalese are chasing their first AFCON title success, but they have struggled to fire on all cylinders during the competition. The Lions of Teranga were runners-up to Algeria in the group stage after losing 1-0 to the Desert Foxes. A replay of that encounter should provide a worthy final.

Senegal needed an own goal from Dylan Bronn in extra time to qualify for the final, but their lack of scoring will worry their fans. Mane and Co. only scored three goals in three game in the knockouts, securing a trio of 1-0 wins.

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Mahrez once again proved his world-class qualities after scoring the winner against the Super Eagles. The match was 1-1 with seconds remaining and extra time looming on the horizon. Algeria won a last-gasp free-kick on the edge of the box, and Mahrez smashed his effort into the top corner.

Algeria had taken the lead through William Troost-Ekong's own goal after 40 minutes, but Odion Ighalo's penalty levelled the score with 18 minutes to play.

The final is a delicately balanced affair. The AFCON has been a low-scoring event during the knockouts, and defensive football has dictated matches.

Mahrez has been one of the best players since the start of the competition, and his influence could help make Algeria two-time champions.

The Algerians appear to be the team with the most attacking intent, and they would be worthy winners if they can produce one more goalscoring display.