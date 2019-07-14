Wimbledon 2019: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/Getty Images

Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a final-set tiebreak to win the fifth Wimbledon title of his career on Sunday at the All England Club:

The world No. 1 saved two Championship points in an epic encounter on Centre Court.

The match was the longest final the tournament has ever seen:

Djokovic prevailed in a little under five hours and spoke about how he was feeling after the victory:

Federer will celebrate his 38th birthday in August but says his career is not over yet:

The final between two of the game's greats was expected to be a tight affair and did not disappoint.

Djokovic went ahead by winning the opening set on the tiebreak, but Federer responded by taking the second 6-1.

Another tiebreak went Djokovic's way in the third, but again the Swiss star hit back to send the match into a dramatic fifth set.

Federer had chances to clinch his ninth title on the grass at SW19 at 8-7, but Djokovic held his nerve to break back and take it all the way to the new tiebreak at 12-12.

There was little to separate both players throughout the encounter, and their performances came in for praise from a variety of sports stars:

Federer would have become the oldest winner of Grand Slam with a victory on Sunday.

The Swiss star showed his quality throughout the match, and his statistics show just how hard he pushed Djokovic:

Yet the top seed played the big points better than his rival and kept his composure at the vital moments to retain his title and collect his 16th Grand Slam.