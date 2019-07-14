Wimbledon 2019: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 14, 2019

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the winner's trophy after beating Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2019. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/AFP/Getty Images)
LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/Getty Images

Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a final-set tiebreak to win the fifth Wimbledon title of his career on Sunday at the All England Club:

The world No. 1 saved two Championship points in an epic encounter on Centre Court.

The match was the longest final the tournament has ever seen:

Djokovic prevailed in a little under five hours and spoke about how he was feeling after the victory:

Federer will celebrate his 38th birthday in August but says his career is not over yet:

The final between two of the game's greats was expected to be a tight affair and did not disappoint.

Djokovic went ahead by winning the opening set on the tiebreak, but Federer responded by taking the second 6-1.

Another tiebreak went Djokovic's way in the third, but again the Swiss star hit back to send the match into a dramatic fifth set.

Federer had chances to clinch his ninth title on the grass at SW19 at 8-7, but Djokovic held his nerve to break back and take it all the way to the new tiebreak at 12-12.

There was little to separate both players throughout the encounter, and their performances came in for praise from a variety of sports stars:

Federer would have become the oldest winner of Grand Slam with a victory on Sunday.

The Swiss star showed his quality throughout the match, and his statistics show just how hard he pushed Djokovic:

Yet the top seed played the big points better than his rival and kept his composure at the vital moments to retain his title and collect his 16th Grand Slam. 

Related

    Djokovic Outlasts Federer in 5-Set Thriller for 16th Grand Slam

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Djokovic Outlasts Federer in 5-Set Thriller for 16th Grand Slam

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Djokovic Sets Sights on Chasing Down Federer's Records

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Djokovic Sets Sights on Chasing Down Federer's Records

    livetennis.com
    via livetennis.com

    Djokovic vs. Federer Wimbledon Final Preview

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Djokovic vs. Federer Wimbledon Final Preview

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Davis Cup 2019: Europe Group 4 Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Davis Cup 2019: Europe Group 4 Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report