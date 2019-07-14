Wimbledon 2019: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Wimbledon 2019: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter ReactionJuly 14, 2019
Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in a final-set tiebreak to win the fifth Wimbledon title of his career on Sunday at the All England Club:
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
🏆 2011 🏆 2014 🏆 2015 🏆 2018 🏆 2019 #Wimbledon | @DjokerNole https://t.co/kRPF6O2xrk
The world No. 1 saved two Championship points in an epic encounter on Centre Court.
The match was the longest final the tournament has ever seen:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
We just watched the longest final in Wimbledon history at 4 hours and 55 minutes. Roger Federer's 94 winners are his most ever in a Grand Slam final. Novak Djokovic captured his 16th major title and his fifth Wimbledon title; he's 3-0 vs Federer in @Wimbledon finals. https://t.co/sKNhznOemJ
Djokovic prevailed in a little under five hours and spoke about how he was feeling after the victory:
BBC Tennis @bbctennis
A great speech from a great champion. Novak Djokovic 👏👏👏#wimbledonfinal #bbctennis https://t.co/jAfVwAbvkv
Federer will celebrate his 38th birthday in August but says his career is not over yet:
Wimbledon @Wimbledon
“At 37, it’s not over yet!" For @rogerfederer, the pursuit of more Grand Slam glory continues... #Wimbledon https://t.co/Y1o1b1tjf4
The final between two of the game's greats was expected to be a tight affair and did not disappoint.
Djokovic went ahead by winning the opening set on the tiebreak, but Federer responded by taking the second 6-1.
Another tiebreak went Djokovic's way in the third, but again the Swiss star hit back to send the match into a dramatic fifth set.
Federer had chances to clinch his ninth title on the grass at SW19 at 8-7, but Djokovic held his nerve to break back and take it all the way to the new tiebreak at 12-12.
There was little to separate both players throughout the encounter, and their performances came in for praise from a variety of sports stars:
Kevin Anderson @KAndersonATP
I have such huge respect for both @DjokerNole and @rogerfederer. What a match... wouldn’t have minded to see it go on a little longer 😊 Congrats Novak on another @Wimbledon!
Andriy Shevchenko @jksheva7
Congratulations Novak on an amazing win. Thank you @rogerfederer and @DjokerNole for the best tennis I have ever seen in @Wimbledon 🎾 https://t.co/HY3uitpMU9
Federer would have become the oldest winner of Grand Slam with a victory on Sunday.
The Swiss star showed his quality throughout the match, and his statistics show just how hard he pushed Djokovic:
SI Tennis @SI_Tennis
Federer had/won... More overall points (218-204) Higher % of 1st serve points (79-74) Higher % of 2nd serve points (51-47) Higher % of points at net (78-63) More break points (7/13 vs. 3/8) More winners (94-54) And lost. Tennis, man... https://t.co/26gfvasjwi
Yet the top seed played the big points better than his rival and kept his composure at the vital moments to retain his title and collect his 16th Grand Slam.
