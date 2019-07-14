Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Europe Group 4 Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2019

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 04: Simon Carr of Ireland in action during the boys singles first round match against Vasil Kirkov of The United States on day eight of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 4, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Adam Pretty/Getty Images

San Marino's Centro Tennis Cassa di Risparmio is the venue for Group IV of the European bracket at the 2019 Davis Cup. Round-robin matches begin on Monday and run through Friday.

Saturday will be dedicated to the play-offs. The format involves nations from pool A and pool B facing off in the following way, although details about the order and timing of specific matches are not set, per the tournament's official website:

  • A1 vs. B1
  • A2 vs. B2
  • A3 vs. B3
  • A4 vs. B4
  • A5 vs. B5

Hosts San Marino will be involved, along with Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Cyprus, Iceland, Ireland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein and Malta.

Live-streaming is available on the Tennis Channel for audiences in the U.S., while viewers in the UK can track matches on the tournament's official website.

                

Simon Carr to Lead Ireland to Qualification

Simon Carr is still waiting on a first win at the World Cup of Tennis, but the 19-year-old is a precocious talent who is the key to Ireland's chances. Carr possesses the athleticism to cover plenty of ground across the courts in San Marino, while his backhand shots will pose a challenge for any other nation in the group.

Carr makes Ireland a formidable team in Group IV.
Carr makes Ireland a formidable team in Group IV.Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Peter Bothwell will provide credible support for Carr, along with Julian Bradley. The latter is a 6'6" powerhouse who can overwhelm opponents with a fearsome service game.

Thanks to the mix of technique and power, Ireland have the right blend to be a team to fear in this group.

                

Cyprus Team to Watch in Play-Offs

Cyprus don't have the benefit of the gifted Marcos Baghdatis at the Davis Cup. The No. 135-ranked player in the ATP rankings isn't involved after reaching the second round at 2019 Wimbledon, but Petros Chrysochos is.

Chrysochos will be a key figure for Cyprus.
Chrysochos will be a key figure for Cyprus.Grant Halverson/Getty Images

He's got the potential to make an impact in the singles matches. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old Menelaos Efstathiou is a talent who gives his nation the edge in doubles competition.

Finally, Eleftherios Neos has three previous wins in Davis Cup action. His experience and comfort at this level will prove crucial, particularly once the play-offs begin.

