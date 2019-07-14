Wimbledon Tennis 2019 Men's Final: Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer Live Stream

Novak Djokovic will try to make it three wins from three in Wimbledon finals against Roger Federer when the familiar rivals meet in London on Sunday.

Djokovic was the victor in 2014 and 2015, and the world No. 1 will be fancied to make history repeat itself, even though Federer has been in fine form. The 37-year-old usually owns the competition at SW19 and overwhelmed Rafael Nadal in their semi-final on Friday.

Federer still has the power in his game to beat any opponent. However, the eight-time winner will be tested by Djokovic's patient style.

              

Date: Sunday, July 14

Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

TV Info: BBC One, ESPN

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport (online updates), WatchESPN

             

Overcoming negative recent history is going to be a challenge for Federer. He's lost "eight of the past 10" meetings with Djokovic, including four in a row, according to the ATP official website.

For Federer to reverse his fortunes, he's going to have to wreck the Djokovic serve, which is easier said than done, with the same source noting the Serb "has held serve in 86 of 92 service games (93 per cent), saving 15 of 24 break points."

Attacking Djokovic's service game will require Federer to vary his positions when returning. Finding a home on the baseline will work for a while, but Federer will need to be brave enough to crowd the net when he can.

Federer would also be wise to lean on the backhand he used to torment Nadal. The sliced stroke could stymie some of Djokovic's favourite shots:

Meanwhile, Djokovic can be counted to try to extend points and slow down Federer. Not many force the latter into mistakes, but Djokovic has made his career by taking opponents out of their comfort zones.

Djokovic has been as close as anyone to owning Federer at Grand Slam level. His winning streak against Federer's consistent brilliance at Wimbledon makes for a fascinating final, one that should go the Serb's way after a fourth set.

