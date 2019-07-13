Simona Halep Routs Serena Williams to Win 2019 Wimbledon Title

Simona Halep won her second Grand Slam title on Saturday when she stunned Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final.

The Romanian added to her 2018 French Open title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in 56 minutes.

Williams is still searching for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would take her level with Margaret Court.

Halep entered the match having won just one of her 10 meetings with Williams, but her incredible start belied such a one-sided head-to-head record.

A trio of errors by the American handed Halep a break in the opening game, and the No. 7 seed quickly outfought and outmoved her illustrious opponent to a double break.

Halep held a 4-0 lead after just 11 minutes, and though Williams got on the board in the fifth game, the 27-year-old remained on top with some stunning tennis:

The 37-year-old managed to earn a break point in the sixth game, but she failed to convert it when she hit a forehand wide.

The first set was wrapped up in 26 minutes, with Halep having made just two unforced errors.

Tennis writer Jake Davies praised her performance:

The No. 11 seed produced a pair of much needed holds at the start of the second set, but she was still clearly outmatched.

Halep opened up her first break-point opportunity of the set in the fifth game, and despite controlling the proceeding rally, Williams gifted her a break when she sent a backhand long under no pressure.

Williams gave up a second break following more errors in the face of continued excellent play by Halep, and the match soon followed.

