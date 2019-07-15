Predicting the Next Wave of Breakout NBA Stars

0 of 5

Who will be the breakout stars of the 2019-20 NBA season?

Before we answer that question, we need to address what the term means, as both "breakout" and "star" can be somewhat subjective.

For the purpose of this article, we'll use a nice, objective definition: a player who has never been an All-Star who could elevate himself to that level this season. Ergo, "star" means All-Star, and "breakout" means earning that status for the first time.

Each featured player has established his All-Star potential, is 23 or younger and has plenty of room for growth. Furthermore, his team situation has improved, which gives him a better shot at participating in the midseason festivities.

Players are listed here in order of their chances to make the All-Star roster.