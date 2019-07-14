Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer Career Stats, Prediction for 2019 Men's Final

TPN/Getty Images

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday.

The Serb overcame Roberto Bautista Agut, who had played and beaten him twice this year, in four sets on Friday, while Federer did the same against Rafael Nadal.

Federer holds the men's record with eight Wimbledon titles, while Djokovic is bidding for his fifth.

The pair are familiar faces when it comes to Grand Slam finals, as statistician Mohandas Menon observed:

At the All England Club, Djokovic has lost just one of his five appearances in the final.

Federer has competed in 11. He won his first five finals at Wimbledon, which came consecutively from 2003 to 2007, and he has come out on top in three of his six finals there since.

There aren't many players on the tour with a superior head-to-head record against the Swiss maestro, but Djokovic is one of them.

He's enjoyed the better record when they have met at Grand Slams and in finals too, per Record's Jose Morgado:

The No. 1 seed met the No. 2 seed in the 2014 and 2015 Wimbledon finals and came out on top in both.

The former has dropped just two sets at the tournament this year, while the latter has ceded three.

Having won last year's Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, as well as the Australian Open this year, Djokovic is on an incredible run in Grand Slams, per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times:

Federer was impressive in his performance against Nadal on Friday—outside of a calamitous second set, which he lost 6-1—notching 51 winners with some typically majestic shot-making.

Djokovic's ability to return his serves and tireless running could give him the edge, though.

The Serb turned 32 in May, while the Swiss star will turn 38 in August. If the match drags on into a fourth or fifth set, the former's physicality might be an advantage.

Federer can never be written off, but the numbers suggest Djokovic will come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Djokovic wins in four sets.