AFCON 2019: Odds, Time, Live Stream for Senegal vs. Tunisia Semi-Final

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2019

Senegal's Sadio Mane reacts after missing a chance to score during the African Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Kenya and Senegal in 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Senegal are the favourites to defeat Tunisia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Sunday.

The presence of Sadio Mane has made the Lions of Teranga one of the teams to watch in Egypt.

Tunisia have exceeded all expectations, and gaining a place in the final would be a huge shock against an accomplished last-four opponent. 

               

Date: Sunday, July 14

Time6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

TV: Eurosport (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.)

StreamEurosport Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.).

OddsSenegal 11-10, Tunisia 10-3, draw 44-19 (all odds via Oddschecker)

                

Odds to Win the AFCON

Senegal: 6-4

Algeria: 11-4

Nigeria: 9-2

Tunisia: 6-1

                                       

Preview

Once hosts Egypt were eliminated from the competition by South Africa in the knockouts, Senegal were installed as favourites to win the AFCON.

In Mane, the Senegalese hold one of world football's prized forwards, and the Liverpool player should be central to any success achieved in the latter stages by his country.

However, Mane is still trying to find his best form. The 27-year-old has missed two penalties in the competition, but three goals from the winger have helped Senegal into the last four.

Tunisia are former AFCON winners, but their advancement and success in 2019 has surprised fans. The 2004 champions failed to win a game in Group E, but three draws was enough to see them into the knockouts.

Progress in the last 16 against Ghana came after a 1-1 draw and penalty shootout, meaning the team's 3-0 success over Madagascar in the quarter-finals was their first win in normal time.

Madagascar had been impressive, and Tunisia's second-half goal display came out of the blue. Wahbi Khazri was influential for the Eagles of Carthage in the match, and the creative force will need to repeat his performance against Mane and Co.

Senegal have lacked a cutting edge in front of goal in recent weeks, but the attacking threat they need is present in their starting XI.

If Mane suddenly hits top form, Tunisia will not be able to cope with his movement in the penalty box, and Senegal should advance to the final. 

Related

    Man Utd Up Pogba Price to $226M

    Red Devils 'angered' by midfielder's agent

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Up Pogba Price to $226M

    Red Devils 'angered' by midfielder's agent

    via mirror

    Atletico Have 'Evidence' in Griezmann Row

    Barca think they triggered $135M clause, but Atleti want $226M

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atletico Have 'Evidence' in Griezmann Row

    Barca think they triggered $135M clause, but Atleti want $226M

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Griezmann Joins Barcelona 🔥

    Forward's new release clause is $900M

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann Joins Barcelona 🔥

    Forward's new release clause is $900M

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Arsenal Interested in Benfica's Ruben Dias

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Interested in Benfica's Ruben Dias

    via Mail Online