AFCON 2019: Odds, Time, Live Stream for Senegal vs. Tunisia Semi-Final

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Senegal are the favourites to defeat Tunisia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Sunday.

The presence of Sadio Mane has made the Lions of Teranga one of the teams to watch in Egypt.

Tunisia have exceeded all expectations, and gaining a place in the final would be a huge shock against an accomplished last-four opponent.

Date: Sunday, July 14

Time: 6 p.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

TV: Eurosport (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.).

Odds: Senegal 11-10, Tunisia 10-3, draw 44-19 (all odds via Oddschecker)



Odds to Win the AFCON



Senegal: 6-4

Algeria: 11-4

Nigeria: 9-2

Tunisia: 6-1

Preview

Once hosts Egypt were eliminated from the competition by South Africa in the knockouts, Senegal were installed as favourites to win the AFCON.

In Mane, the Senegalese hold one of world football's prized forwards, and the Liverpool player should be central to any success achieved in the latter stages by his country.

However, Mane is still trying to find his best form. The 27-year-old has missed two penalties in the competition, but three goals from the winger have helped Senegal into the last four.

Tunisia are former AFCON winners, but their advancement and success in 2019 has surprised fans. The 2004 champions failed to win a game in Group E, but three draws was enough to see them into the knockouts.

Progress in the last 16 against Ghana came after a 1-1 draw and penalty shootout, meaning the team's 3-0 success over Madagascar in the quarter-finals was their first win in normal time.

Madagascar had been impressive, and Tunisia's second-half goal display came out of the blue. Wahbi Khazri was influential for the Eagles of Carthage in the match, and the creative force will need to repeat his performance against Mane and Co.



Senegal have lacked a cutting edge in front of goal in recent weeks, but the attacking threat they need is present in their starting XI.

If Mane suddenly hits top form, Tunisia will not be able to cope with his movement in the penalty box, and Senegal should advance to the final.