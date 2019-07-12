Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic Win to Set Up Men's Final Showdown

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Roger Federer overcame Rafael Nadal in the 2019 Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday.

The Swiss superstar will meet Novak Djokovic in the final after the reigning champion beat Roberto Bautista Agut.

Both finalists won in four sets on Centre Court, with their opponents unable to keep the pace in the last two sets.

Friday's Results

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. (23) Roberto Bautista Agut: 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

(2) Roger Federer bt. (3) Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

Friday Recap

Federer and Nadal were expected to put on a show in their semi-final, and the pair did not disappoint Centre Court. Both men appeared in phenomenal shape in the opening exchanges, and neither could be broken during their service games.

Inevitably, the opening set was decided by a tiebreak, and it was Federer who prevailed 7-3 as he attacked Nadal's serve. The Spaniard replied in the best possible way, and he increased his aggression and accuracy to dominate the second set.

Nadal captured the second 6-1 after breaking Federer's serve twice, and the two-time Wimbledon champion appeared to have taken control.

However, Federer had other ideas, and the Swiss turned on the style to win the third and fourth sets.

Nadal continued to fight, but it was Federer who got the better of the most dramatic rallies. A single break of serve in each of the last two sets was enough to propel Federer to his 12th Wimbledon final.

The pattern of Djokovic's match with Bautista Agut followed a similar script earlier in the day. The top seed looked all business as he captured the first set, but the Serb was shocked as his opponent improved.

Bautista Agut achieved a break of serve and was able to win the second, but the moment just fired Djokovic into a higher gear. The 32-year-old was too accurate for his opponent and he completed a four-set victory.

The champion served nine aces on his way to his semi-final win, and he will know he needs to play better on Sunday.

Djokovic was comfortable in the end, but Federer will exploit any error the Serb makes in the final.