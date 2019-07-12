Ex-Mets, Yankees Pitcher Dwight Gooden Arrested for Cocaine Possession, DUI

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Former New York Mets and New York Yankees pitcher Dwight "Doc" Gooden was arrested in New Jersey on June 7 and charged with cocaine possession and driving under the influence.

According to Lia Eustachewich of the New York Post, prosecutor's spokesman Christopher Swendeman said Gooden was pulled over for driving too slowly on the highway and failing to maintain the lane.

Per the criminal complaint, police found "two small, green zip-lock style plastic baggies containing suspected cocaine" in Gooden's vehicle.



Gooden was officially charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

The 54-year-old Gooden has battled cocaine addiction for decades, first testing positive for the drug in 1987, shortly after the Mets won the 1986 World Series.

Gooden was suspended for 60 days during the 1994 strike-shortened season for testing positive for cocaine again, and after testing positive a third time during his suspension, Gooden was suspended for the entire 1995 season.

In 2010, Gooden was arrested in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, after he crashed his vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Gooden's five-year-old son was in the car with him.

Per Eustachewich, Gooden told the New York Post in 2016 that he had been sober for four years after entering rehab.

Early in his MLB career, Gooden appeared on track to become one of the greatest starting pitchers of all time. He was named an All-Star in four of his first five seasons with the Mets, while winning the 1984 National League Rookie of the Year award, 1985 NL Cy Young award and 1986 World Series title.

After spending the first 11 years of his career with the Mets, Gooden signed with the Yankees prior to the 1996 season. Gooden largely struggled with the Yanks, but he won a World Series with them in 1996 and threw a no-hitter that season as well.

Gooden spent two seasons with the Yankees before enjoying stints with the Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He returned to the Yankees and made 18 appearances in 2000, which was his final MLB season.

After winning a World Series for the third time in his career, Gooden retired with a career record of 194-112 and a 3.51 ERA.