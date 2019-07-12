Mets Trade Rumors: NYM Unlikely to Deal Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Mets are unlikely to trade starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz prior to the July 31 trade deadline unless they are "overwhelmed" by an offer, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Both Syndergaard and Matz are under club control through the 2021 season.

Syndergaard got off to a rough start this season, going 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in six March/April starts. He has bounced back with a 5-1 record and 3.89 ERA over his last 11 outings.

Regardless of the early struggles, Syndergaard would generate no shortage of interest if the Mets made him available. He is 43-26 with a 3.23 ERA in his career, striking out 9.7 batters per nine innings.

Just as notably, the 26-year-old is only making $6 million this season, a bargain for a front-of-the-rotation starter (one who also has some pop in his bat with six career home runs). He will likely receive substantial raises through the arbitration process the next two years, but those figures would likely come in below his true market value.

While Syndergaard has proved to be Cy Young-caliber, Matz has struggled to find consistency, in part because of injury. He is 25-32 with a 4.14 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP since debuting in 2015. He made more than 22 starts just once through his first three seasons in the majors, reaching 30 last year.

The southpaw entered the All-Star break at 5-6 with a 4.89 ERA in 18 appearances, including 16 starts. The 28-year-old is making $2.625 million in 2019.

New York, which last made the playoffs in 2016, acquired eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz during the offseason. However, the Mets (40-50) sit 13.5 games out in the National League East and seven games back in the wild-card race.

Should the Mets decide to sell, Puma noted third baseman Todd Frazier, pitcher Zack Wheeler and pitcher Jason Vargas could all be moved by the deadline, as all of those players have the potential to reach free agency this offseason.