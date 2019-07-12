Wimbledon 2019 Results: Friday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer both prevailed in the 2019 Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday.

Djokovic defeated No. 23 seed Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets, and Federer eliminated classic rival Rafael Nadal on Centre Court.

Djokovic lost the second set to the Spaniard, but the top seed was efficient during a convincing 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Federer and Nadal entertained the crowds in a compelling match, and it was the Swiss who advanced to his 12th Wimbledon final, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Friday's Results

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. (23) Roberto Bautista Agut: 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

(2) Roger Federer bt. (3) Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

Friday Recap

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The London crowd were expectant before Federer and Nadal took the court, and the two men did not disappoint in battle that initially swung back and forth.

Federer edged a tiebreak in the first set, but Nadal was rampant in the second set, levelling the match after breaking the Swiss player's serve twice.

However, the swing in momentum motivated the eight-time Wimbledon champion to pick up the pace, and a break of serve gave him a 3-1 advantage in the third. Federer closed out the set 6-3, with Nadal beginning to lose the vital points.

Federer continued to apply pressure in the fourth, and the Swiss once again broke the Spaniard's serve to make it 2-1.

The 37-year-old remained at the height of his powers as he made it 4-2, and the final was in sight for the icon. Nadal continued to fight in his usual manner, but Federer's variation was too much for the 18-time Grand Slam winner.

Federer finished in style as he served for the match, and veteran booked his spot in the final after delivering 14 aces during the encounter.

Shi Tang/Getty Images

It appeared Bautista Agut might test Djokovic further after a second-set comeback, but the Serb recovered from a difficult period in order to prevail. Djokovic was quickly out of the blocks to claim the opener, but his opponent dug deep and offered a credible challenge until the latter stages.

The reigning champion broke Bautista Agut's opening service game in the first, and remained in control throughout the set. However, 31-year-old was resolute, breaking the four-time champion's serve to win the second.

Djokovic improved and took over once again. The top seed hit 42 winners in the contest as he closed out the match over the final two sets.

According to BBC Sport's Katie Falkingham, Djokovic paid tribute to his beaten semi-finalist.

"I had to dig deep. It's the semi-finals and Roberto was playing his first Grand Slam semi-final. He was not overwhelmed.

"He played really well. He was managing his nerves in the first set but later on he established himself and started to play better.

"I got a bit tight. It was a close opening four or five games of the third set - that's where the match could have gone a different way. I'm glad it went my way."

Djokovic has the chance to win his 16th Grand Slam title on Sunday, but Federer appeared to be at his best against Nadal.

Despite a stumble of form in the second set , it was vintage Federer all the way, and Djokovic will need to produce one more exceptional display at SW19.

All statistics via Wimbledon.