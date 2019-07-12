Barcelona Re-Signing Neymar from PSG Would Be 'Incredible,' Says Xavi

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona legend Xavi has said Neymar would be "an incredible signing" if the Blaugrana can bring him back from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar only left the Camp Nou two seasons ago for a world-record €222 million (£200 million) fee.

But after UEFA Champions League failures, injuries and the decline of the Brazilian's reputation, he now wants out of Paris, and Barcelona are interested in taking him back, per Darren Tulett in the Guardian.

According to Bild's Christian Falk (h/t Get French Football News), Barca have already made an approach to PSG and offered them a swap deal that would include Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele:

Xavi played alongside Neymar at Barca in 2013-14 and then the pair won the treble together in 2014-15, the midfielder's final season at the club.

Per Marca, the Spaniard believes it would be a good thing for Barca to re-sign Neymar, but he said it will be a difficult deal to pull off:

"He would be an incredible signing. But I see it as being difficult, honestly. I think it's very difficult. We have seen so many things that I thought I'd never see though, such as PSG paying 222 million euros, so we'll have to wait. There's no doubt that he's one of the best players in the world, but let's see what Barcelona do."

Neymar, 27, has had his struggles at PSG, and his position as the obvious successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's best player has come under threat, not least from team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

His raw talent, though, remains intact.

A string of frustrating injuries have restricted the former Santos man to just 37 Ligue 1 appearances in his two seasons at PSG.

But in those matches he has 34 goals and provided 20 assists, contributing to a goal every 60 minutes.

It is likely Neymar could return to Barca and slot straight back into the devastating attacking lineup he formed previously with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

There are numerous obstacles, though.

Cost is one issue, as PSG are likely to want to recoup all the money they paid for him in the first place.

Then there is the factor of how he will fit into a squad that could soon include Antoine Griezmann:

The solution to both is to offload some players, and Coutinho and Dembele seem obvious candidates given their respective performances and Neymar's preferred playing position on the left of the attack.

But Barca signed the pair in deals worth a combined £277.5 million, money they are unlikely to recoup in full should they look to sell the duo this summer.