NBA Summer League 2019: Friday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

Bart Young/Getty Images

Win or lose, 16 teams will soon depart from Las Vegas following Friday's action.

Every club involved failed to qualify for the new tournament, which won't tip until Saturday. That day's slate will be split between tournament play and the rest of the consolation contests.

While players can still use the game to impress viewers or, more importantly, potential employers, nothing more than pride is on the line for Friday's participants.

After laying out the eight-game schedule, we'll glance at the updated standings and spotlight three of Sin City's statistical stars.

Friday Schedule

Philadelphia vs. Toronto, 4 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State, 4:30 p.m. ET

Croatia vs. Oklahoma City, 6 p.m. ET

China vs. Phoenix, 6:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m. ET

Indiana vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Portland vs. Milwaukee, 10 p.m. ET

Atlanta vs. San Antonio, 10:30 p.m. ET

Latest Standings

1. Boston 4-0

2. Detroit 4-0

3. Minnesota 4-0

4. New Orleans 3-1

5. Miami 3-1

6. Dallas 3-1

7. Brooklyn 3-1

8. Memphis 3-1

9. Los Angeles Clippers 3-1

10. Golden State 3-1

11. Oklahoma City 3-1

12. Phoenix 2-1

13. Sacramento 2-2

14. Toronto 2-2

15. Milwaukee 2-2

16. San Antonio 2-2

17. Utah 2-2

18. Washington 2-2

19. Chicago 2-2

20. Houston 2-2

21. Denver 1-2

22. Orlando 1-3

23. New York 1-3

24. Charlotte 1-3

25. Atlanta 1-3

26. Portland 1-3

27. Philadelphia 1-3

28. Cleveland 1-3

29. China 1-3

30. Croatia 0-4

31. Los Angeles Lakers 0-4

32. Indiana 0-4

Notable Performers

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers were no fun to defend last season, when scoring guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum powered this team to a third-place finish in offensive efficiency. If summer league is any indication, Portland might have another ignitable backcourt blowtorch who can burn defenses.

Anfernee Simons, the 24th pick of the 2018 draft, has put together a near-flawless audition for a 2019-20 rotation spot.

The only thing capable of slowing him down was the ankle injury that prematurely ended his run.

Otherwise, he was sensational. He averaged 22.0 points in only 26.3 minutes per night. He shot a blistering 56 percent from the field (and more absurd 65 percent from three) and added 4.3 rebounds to his stat line.

Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat

Undrafted out of Oakland in 2018 and yet to play his first NBA game, Kendrick Nunn has nevertheless given people a reason to pay attention to him.

The Golden State Warriors were the first to have interest, inking him to a partially guaranteed deal and deploying him to their G-League affiliate. The Miami Heat later swooped in and signed him on the final day of the regular season, so they could control his summer training.

When the Warriors and Heat think you might've been overlooked, you probably were. It certainly seems that way with Nunn setting the summer league on fire. While Tyler Herro has dominated Heat headlines, Nunn has been even better. His four-game averages include 21.0 points on 55 percent shooting, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 seals.

"Nunn has been a revelation," Ira Winderman wrote for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, "to the point of not whether the Heat will commit to the $150,000 August 1 guarantee on his contract, but rather whether he will be a rotation player come training camp and then the regular season."

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

Say what you will about the Knicks and their summer-that-never-was.

At least this team still has a human pogo stick in Mitchell Robinson.

His drool-worthy combo of length and athleticism wows in his highlight reels, but it's even more impressive on the stat sheet. In fewer than 26 minutes per game, he's averaging a double-double (12.8 points, 11.0 rebounds) and sending back 3.5 shots per game. He's also 21-of-25 overall, or shooting a comical 84 percent from the field.

"He knows what he does well—screen and roll to the rim and catch lobs," Knicks summer league coach Jud Buechler told reporters. "He's doing a great job of that."