Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Heat a 'Possibility' If Thunder Choose to Deal PG

The Miami Heat are a "possibility" for nine-time All-Star Chris Paul if the Oklahoma City Thunder choose to move the recently acquired point guard, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski reported Thursday night that OKC had acquired Paul, two future first-round picks (2024 and 2026) and the right to swap picks in 2021 and 2025 from the Houston Rockets in exchange for 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.

Paul's agent, Leon Rose, is expected to meet with Thunder general manager Sam Presti "in the coming days" to discuss his client's future, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

