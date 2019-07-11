Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Heat a 'Possibility' If Thunder Choose to Deal PG

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 23: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket against Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 119-100. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Miami Heat are a "possibility" for nine-time All-Star Chris Paul if the Oklahoma City Thunder choose to move the recently acquired point guard, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski reported Thursday night that OKC had acquired Paul, two future first-round picks (2024 and 2026) and the right to swap picks in 2021 and 2025 from the Houston Rockets in exchange for 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook.   

Paul's agent, Leon Rose, is expected to meet with Thunder general manager Sam Presti "in the coming days" to discuss his client's future, per The Athletic's Sam Amick

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

