2020 NBA MVP Odds: James Harden, Russell Westbrook Lines Drop After Trade

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Putting two superstars on one team could lead to an NBA title, but it's not a good formula for an MVP award.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden were two of the favorites to win the award for a second time in their respective careers, but their odds dropped after Westbrook was dealt to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and draft picks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

According to Caesars Palace (via B/R Betting), Harden's MVP odds dropped from +350 to +600 ($100 bet wins $600). Westbrook was +1000 to win the award but is now +1200.

Both players have relied upon outstanding numbers to help their MVP candidacy in recent years, with Westbrook averaging a triple-double in each of the past three seasons and Harden winning the scoring title the last two seasons.

However, they're going to have to share the rock next year playing alongside each other.

Just like Stephen Curry mostly fell out of the MVP conversation after Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors, it will be difficult for either player to produce enough to win in 2019-20.