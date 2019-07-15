Panthers Emerge as Unexpected Contenders and Other Top Training Camp Revelations

1 of 8

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

It shouldn't take long for the Washington Redskins to figure out No. 15 overall pick Dwayne Haskins should start under center in Week 1.

That's a daunting task for any rookie but especially Haskins given the Redskins' schedule to start 2019. They open at the Philadelphia Eagles and then play the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears before a seeming break against the New York Giants—but then welcome Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to town.

Still, it isn't hard to imagine Haskins outshining veteran Case Keenum, even if head coach Jay Gruden has been shy about the topic so far.

"They have to learn the system first, then go out here and participate in practice and then produce and make the right reads and throws," Gruden said, according to ESPN's John Keim. "It's going to be a process. It's the very, very beginning."

Haskins is the big-armed prospect from Ohio State who threw for 50 scores with just eight picks a season ago. Keenum is a career 62 percent passer who had just 18 touchdowns and 15 picks in his Denver Broncos audition a year ago before he was traded.

While Keenum has pro experience, Haskins has a connection with third-round pick Terry McLaurin, another former Buckeye, as well as a rookie-friendly Gruden offense, which has helped guys in the past (see: Dalton, Andy).