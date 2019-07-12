Wimbledon Tennis 2019 Women's Final: Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Predictions

HANNAH MCKAY/Getty Images

Serena Williams and Simona Halep are deservedly the last two in the women's draw at Wimbledon 2019.

Williams was a force of nature during her straight-sets win over Barbora Strycova in the semi-finals, and Halep was equally as impressive in her last-four victory against Elina Svitolina.

The pair will meet in Saturday's championship match, with Williams playing her 11th final on Centre Court.

Williams has the opportunity to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles if she defeats Halep.

Women's Final Predictions

There are many players on the circuit who could match Williams in terms of power, but the United States legend will face a battle of wits against Halep.

Halep is one of the most intelligent players in the game, and she will need to be at her highest level just to stay in the battle against Williams.

Williams is on the brink of history. At 37, there appears to be no end to her quality and winning prowess despite her advancing years.

Court was the dominant force of her generation, with the Australian winning her final Grand Slam titles in 1973.

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

If Williams equals the overall titles record on Saturday, tennis fans will believe she will go on and make the outright accolade her own.

Despite being only the No. 11 seed, Williams is playing more like a world No. 1 in the ascendancy.

She is not an athlete considering winding down, and Halep will expect to face the best version of the living legend.

However, in terms of this year's competition, Halep is perfectly matched to challenge Williams.

Halep has previously struggled to perform on grass, but has adapted her game in her search for success.

The No. 7 seed has appeared unflustered at Wimbledon, and has quickly thought her way out of tricky situations in matches.

Halep lost her opening serve to Svitolina in the semi-final, but immediately turned the screw by unleashing her best tennis.

The Romanian has extra gears to move through, and as a former Grand Slam winner, she can expose any weakness revealed by Williams.

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

Williams is aware she will face the toughest encounter of her tournament against the other best player at Wimbledon this year.

The American should beat anyone playing at her current level, but she will not have it all her own way on Saturday.

Prediction: Williams wins in three sets.