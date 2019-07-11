Bob Knight Buys Home 3 Miles from Indiana University's Campus

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Bob Knight is heading back to Indiana—not in a coaching capacity, however.

The legendary college basketball head coach reportedly bought a home with his wife, Karen, just three miles away from Assembly Hall, where the Indiana Hoosiers play basketball, according to Dana Hunsinger Benbow of the Indianapolis Star.

Per that report, the Knights "signed property records last week for a 4,840-square-foot home in Bloomington in the Shadow Creek subdivision across from College Mall on Moore's Pike, according to Monroe County Assessor's records."

The 78-year-old Knight coached Indiana for 29 seasons, going 659-242 with three national titles and five trips to the Final Four from 1971 to 2000. He was a legend with the Hoosiers, though his return to Indiana will perhaps send shivers down the spines of chairs everywhere in the state.