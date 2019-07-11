Wimbledon 2019: Results, Highlights, Thursday Scores Recap from London

TPN/Getty Images

Serena Williams earned the chance to become an eight-time Wimbledon champion after beating Barbora Strycova in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The legend was too good for the Czech player and collected a straight-sets victory on Centre Court.

Williams won 6-1, 6-2, and will meet Simona Halep in the final after her win against Elina Svitolina.

Halep also gave a world-class performance, with the Romanian ruthless in a 6-1, 6-3 last-four victory.

Both finalists are former world No. 1's, and the pair are clearly the outstanding performers in this year's women's draw.

Thursday's Semi-Finals Results

(7) Simona Halep bt. (8) Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3

(11) Serena Williams bt. Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2

Semi-Final Recap

ADAM DAVY/Getty Images

Strycova had been impressive in the quarter-finals against Johanna Konta, defeating the British No. 1 in straight sets. However, the 33-year-old was outclassed in every department by the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

Williams returned with interest off her opponent's serve from the opening exchanges. Strycova was quickly two breaks down and the American was in total control.

The 37-year-old took the first set 6-1, and Strycova appeared thoroughly deflated before she exited the competition.

Williams continued to play her very best in the final set, and she again broke her opponent's serve twice before advancing.

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Halep matched Williams' immense form with a magnificent display against Svitolina.

The No. 7 seed has previously struggled on grass, but she's excelling on the surface this year at SW19.

Like Williams, Halep was efficient and economical, and she did not allow the Ukrainian a route into the match.

Both players lost their opening service games, but it was Halep who capitalised.



The Romanian broke Svitolina's serve three times in a row and captured the opening set 6-1.

Svitolina remained competitive in the early part of the final set, but Halep closed out the win in style with two further breaks of serve.

Ben Curtis/Associated Press

According to Katie Falkingham of BBC Sport, Halep said making the final is one of the highlights of her career and she believes the title is within her capabilities.

"I will believe that I have my chance to win against her. Of course, I respect a lot what she has done and what she's doing. But now I feel stronger mentally facing her. We will see what is going to happen. It's just a big challenge for me."

Halep tweeted about her success on Thursday:

In current form, Williams appears at her vintage best. She has rediscovered the touch which compliments her natural power and intelligence.

Halep is much improved but she will have to play the match of her life to overcome Williams.

However, Halep is a Grand Slam winner, and if Williams fails to reproduce her tennis from the past two weeks, the No. 7 seed can win the tournament.