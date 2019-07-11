Report: Antoine Griezmann's Release Clause to Be Triggered by Barcelona Friday

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJuly 11, 2019

Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann gestures as he sits on the bench during the friendly football match between Beitar Jerusalem and Atletico Madrid at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on May 21, 2019. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
JACK GUEZ/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly trigger Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann's €120 million release clause on Friday.

The Spanish champions are "settling the final details" and will pay the full amount after Atletico Madrid refused to negotiate, according to Luis F. Rojo at Marca.

Barcelona are hoping to get the deal done quickly and want to present Griezmann on Sunday before the club begin pre-season training on Monday.

      

