Best Potential Landing Spots, Trade Packages for Chargers Star Melvin Gordon

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Melvin Gordon III will not report to training camp and will demand a trade if he doesn't get a new contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Los Angeles Chargers should oblige and ship the running back elsewhere.

Gordon's agent Damarius Bilbo told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero a "strong possibility" exists the running back sits out into the regular season without a new, market-value deal.

"But we want to focus on getting something done before training camp," Bilbo added. "There's a long way to go to Week 1."

The emphasis on a "market-value" deal is the crux of the issue. Gordon will enter the final year of his rookie contract as the NFL's 11th-highest-paid running back, according to Over the Cap. He watched the running back market reset over the last two years as Devonta Freeman, Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell signed deals over $41 million in total worth. Gurley and Bell's contracts both broke the $50 million barrier.

Gordon is an elite running back.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gordon received the only grade over 80 against stacked boxes (eight or more defenders near the line of scrimmage) last season. The 2015 first-round pick amassed 3,628 rushing yards, 182 catches, 1,577 receiving yards and 38 total touchdowns in his first four seasons. Since 2016, Gordon ranks fourth in yards from scrimmage and tied for second in rushing touchdowns, per 247Sports' Allan Bell.

The Chargers, meanwhile, feature quality backfield depth in Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome. In fact, Ekeler graded among the top seven running backs last season in overall grade (83.6), elusive rating (67.6), yards per carry (5.23) and yards per target (7.62), per PFF's Scott Barrett.

The organization could recoup a significant asset, likely a draft pick or two, in exchange for Gordon. Five other franchises should already be on the phone to see if they can pry the two-time Pro Bowler from the Chargers.

"If we'd gotten a respectable offer, we wouldn't be here," Bilbo told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (via NFL.com's Kevin Patra). "But he felt disrespected."