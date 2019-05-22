Ranking Every NFL Team's Backfield Depth Heading into the 2019 Season

0 of 32

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Wrongheaded thinking led to the idea that running backs are far less valuable today than they once were. They are still valuable, but their usage has adjusted in a pass-first, role-driven league.

A backfield is as valuable as its production, depth and potential.

For too long, many considered a 50/50 split between run and pass plays as a balanced offense. But that's significantly changed as teams have gone from featuring downfield, low-percentage throws to relying on short, precise throws that serve as extensions of the run and intermediate passing games.

Thus, true workhorse backs who were once household names slowly disappeared. Arguments developed over investments. Why should the New York Giants take Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick when the Denver Broncos signed Phillip Lindsay as an undrafted free agent? But those extreme views miss the point.

Today, a multi-threat, committee approach is most often used, and value is built upon an offense exploiting all of the weapons in its lineup. That's true balance, not some arbitrary numbers split.

The more an offense can do, the more difficult it is to defend. The best backfields feature different skill sets to exploit mismatches. As such, any ranking of the league's backfields must take into account all of its components instead of just looking at the starting option.