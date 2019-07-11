David Ortiz Underwent 3rd Surgery After Shooting, Is 'Recovering Well'

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

David Ortiz had to undergo a third surgery this week because of complications from the gunshot wound he suffered in the Dominican Republic on June 9.

The Boston Red Sox issued a statement on behalf of Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, about the operation:

"Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound. The operation was performed by Dr. David King at Massachusetts General Hospital. David is recovering well and is in good spirits.

"We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time."

Ortiz's first surgery took place after he was transported to the Abel Gonzalez Clinic in the Dominican Republic. The procedure took six hours, with doctors removing his gallbladder and portions of his intestines and colon.

After being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital on June 10, Ortiz had a second exploratory surgery. The former Red Sox superstar was able to sit up and take steps two days later but remained in the hospital for continued observation.

As of June 30, Dominican Republic police have arrested 14 different people in connection to the shooting, which was deemed to be a case of mistaken identity. The intended target was reportedly Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting with Ortiz at the bar where the shooting occurred.

Dominican authorities determined Víctor Hugo Gomez organized the attempted hit on Fernandez and paid the alleged attackers a sum of $30,000.

Ortiz played 20 MLB seasons with the Red Sox and Minnesota Twins from 1997-2016. He was a 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion.